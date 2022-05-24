The Season of the Haunted has arrived for Destiny 2. The announcement arrived nearly 12 hours before it launched, revealing the return of Calus’ ship, the Leviathan, as it attempts to connect to the Moon’s Pyramid structure. The Guardians are trying to prevent this from happening, going aboard the ship the sever this connection. Before you jump into the season, you want to grab the Season Pass. Here’s what you need to know about how to buy the Season of the Haunted Season Pass in Destiny 2.

How to buy Season of the Haunted Season Pass

The Season of the Haunted pass will be available once it launches. It will be available following the weekly reset on May 24, every Tuesday at 1 PM ET. We recommend you purchase enough silver before this happens, which will be the typical 1,000 Silver payment. However, you can also purchase the Season of the Haunted season silver bundle, which comes with the Paper Windmill emote, and 1,700 Silver.

Both the regular Season Pass and the silver bundle will be available in-game. You will need to wait until the Destiny 2 servers have returned following their maintenance. Open up the Director, and you can check out the Destiny 2 Season Pass option to purchase it. Alternatively, you can buy the Season of the Haunted silver bundle on Bungie’s website, but it also won’t be available until the Season formally launches on May 24.

After buying the pass, everything you do will earn you progress to unlocking exclusive cosmetics, armor, and rewards throughout Season of the Haunted. It also unlocks the exotic, Trespasser.