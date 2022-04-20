How to cancel Fortnite crew subscription

A subscription to Fortnite Crew costs $11.99 USD and gives you tons of shiny cosmetics, V-bucks, and Battle Pass. While many players prefer paying this monthly payment to get exclusive items, it can be a bit expensive for some of them. In addition to this, if you want to take a break from Fortnite or shift to some other game permanently, then you might be looking for ways to cancel your Fortnite crew subscription.

Steps to Cancel Fortnite crew subscription

The steps to cancel the Fortnite crew subscription will differ depending on your platform.

Xbox

On Xbox, you can either contact Microsoft support to cancel your subscription or follow these steps to do it yourself.

Go to the official Microsoft Accounts website and log into your account. Select Services & Subscriptions at the top of the page and click on Manage next to your subscription listing. Turn off recurring billing and follow the prompts to cancel your subscription.

PlayStation

Firstly, go to the official PlayStation Store. Then, log in with your Playstation Network account and click on Subscriptions Management. Check the Turn Off Auto-Renew option, and your subscription will not get renewed the next month.

Nintendo Switch

Press the Home button on your Switch and go to the eShop. Click on your account icon on the top right side of the screen. Go to your Subscriptions and find the Fortnite Crew subscription in the list. Select the Turn Off Automatic Renewal option and follow the prompts to cancel it.

PC