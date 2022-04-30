How to capture The Dry Yearn Survey Drone in Horizon Forbidden West

In Horizon Forbidden West, the Dry Yearn Survey Drone is in the dusty desert region northwest of The Base. It’s located a short distance to the west of a Shellsnapper Site so, unless you’re up for a fight, you probably want to approach it from the west. As with all Survey Drones, the game map displays two different markers on the map: white for the general location of the Survey Drone, and yellow for the quest to capture the Survey Drone. The location you actually need to go to is the top of the mountain north of the white marker, and west of the yellow marker.

Related: How to capture The Greenswell Survey Drone in Horizon Forbidden West

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are plenty of handholds on that mountain, so you can climb up from any side. At the top there’s a Generous Valuables Cache, a Greenshine Fragment, and a small mountaintop shelter. When the Survey Drone: The Dry Yearn hovers nearby, take a running jump at it from inside the shelter. If you just take a normal jump, you probably won’t reach it, and you’ll go tumbling down the mountain. Once you’ve brought the Survey Drone: The Dry Yearn down to the ground, search it to obtain Survey Drone Module 143, then reconnect the Survey Drone Module using the console in GAIA’s room at The Base.