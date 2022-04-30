How to capture the Sheerside Mountains Survey Drone in Horizon Forbidden West

In Horizon Forbidden West, Survey Drone: The Sheerside Mountains can be found hovering high above the steep rock faces of the Sheerside Mountains on the northern edge of the map, directly north of The Bulwark. Below where the Survey Drone is patrolling, you’ll find a waterfall and stream spanned by both a wooden bridge and an ice bridge. Before you begin your ascent, you might as well loot the Ancient Valuables Chest submerged in the stream, and the Ancient Supply Chest on the left-hand side of the waterfall.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Climb the rock face on the left of the waterfall. You can do this mostly by just pushing up on the left stick, and occasionally tapping X. Aloy knows what she’s doing, but if you get a bit lost, you can always press R3 to highlight a route up the mountainside. At the top, you’ll find a small platform with a Generous Valuables Cache and a Generous Supply Cache on it. When the Survey Drone hovers near the platform, take a running jump at it to grab it and bring it down to the ground. Search the Survey Drone to get Survey Drone Module 739, and take that back to the console in GAIA’s room at The Base.