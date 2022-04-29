How to catch a Cappuceetle in Bugsnax Isle of Bigsnax DLC

The new Bugsnax DLC Isle of Bigsnax is here, and it adds a whole new smorgasbord of creatures to capture. The island of Broken Tooth has almost all the new additions, but there’s one elusive bug you’ll find back on the mainland: the Cappuceetle. It’s the fastest Bugsnack in the game, and it’s a tricky one to trap. Here’s how to unleash it — and how to capture it again for yourself.

Step one, the Cappuceetle must be freed. This involves finding the secret Triplicate Space area and solving the puzzles inside. In the final room, the coffee cup-like bug will wake up and scamper off. Now you can start hunting.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Cappuceetle is easily startled, and it can spot you from a decent distance. It likes chocolate, but it will totally ghost through your Trip Shot if you try to just lay out the line and coat it in cocoa. Stunning it is rather tricky, but we found success by tricking the Cappuceetle into knocking itself out by ramming into a bigger, more aggressive Bugsnack — the Preying Picantis in Sizzling Sands and the Minimaki in Boiling Bay are good choices. Scan the Cappuceetle to learn its route, then hit the aggro Bugsnack with chocolate. Lead it along the Cappuceetle’s path, and it should attract and clobber the speedy coffee cup. Then you can scoop the elusive bug right up.

The other half of this equation is finding the Cappuceetle. Once startled, it’ll run off to a random area. If this happens, use fast travel to bounce around until you spot it again. There’s only one on the island at a time, so once you’ve captured it, you’ll have to return to The Triplicate Space to wake a new one up. After escaping, it seems to appear in Boiling Bay first.