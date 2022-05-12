Many Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go will typically occur for a limited time, especially when they are event Pokémon. The costumed Pokémon spawn for specific events, and catching while they’re active is essential. If you’re looking to add a Lapras wearing a scarf to your collection, you’ll want to act fast. In this guide, we will cover how to catch a Lapras wearing a scarf in Pokémon Go.

How to catch Lapras wearing a scarf

Lapras wearing a scarf will appear during the Water Festival 2022 event. For the occasion, Lapras wearing a scarf will appear in particular spawns. You can catch it by completing specific Field Research tasks and finding it in three-star raids. The three-star raids will be the most viable method to encounter Lapras wearing a scarf because you will see it hovering above the Gym.

If you prefer not to use a Raid Pass or a Remote Raid Pass, Lapras wearing a scarf will appear in the Field Research task that you need to catch 25 Pokémon to complete. You can find these at PokéStops and Gyms throughout your local area. These will be available throughout the Water Festival 2022 event, which will be happening from May 12 to 20. Following the event’s conclusion, Lapras wearing a scarf will no longer spawn, and those Field Research tasks will exit the rotation.

Of the two methods, the three-star raid is the best way to earn this Pokémon. The problem is you need to have a Raid Pass available. Alternatively, you have one chance to catch Lapras wearing a scarf during the event by completing the Water Festival: Catch Challenge Timed Research, which launches during the event. Lapras wearing a scarf is a reward everyone can receive, but you need to complete the challenge’s requirements.

You have until the end of the Water Festival 2022 event on May 20 to catch Lapras wearing a scarf. We can confirm there’s a chance for you to catch a shiny version of this costumed Pokémon.