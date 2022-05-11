Binacle’s shiny version will be available in Pokémon Go. It arrived alongside the Water Festival 2022 event, giving everyone the chance to find a shiny version of Binacle. There’s an increased chance of finding a shiny one for the event. While that increased odds go down after this event, you can find it every time you encounter a Binacle. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch a shiny Binacle in Pokémon Go.

How to catch a shiny Binacle

Any time you encounter a Binacle, there’s a chance it could be a shiny version. There are multiple ways to find this Pokémon during the Water Festival 2022 event. You can find it in the wild, as a 7km egg with a two-tier chance, or as a Field Research task encounter. The wild will be the best way to encounter this Pokémon more frequently than the other methods. Field Research tasks are tricky because some give you a random Pokémon encounter, which goes for the 7km eggs. Those two methods have many random chance involved that make them less than ideal choices.

Finding a Binacle in the wild gives you a more direct path. You can see if one is nearby if you’ve encountered and caught the Pokémon before. It makes tracking it down easier, or you can always apply incense to your character or a Rainy Lure Module to a Poké Stop.

Binacle will rotate out from the wild, Field Research task rewards, and egg chances following the Water Festival 2022 event. While it will be more challenging to catch, the shiny version for Binacle will remain available. Niantic will not remove the chance for a shiny version to appear, meaning you’ll need to wait for another event to roll around to feature Binacle as an increased spawn or trade it with a friend if they happen to have a spare shiny one.