Shiny Pokémon are some of the rarest variety of Pokémon for you to encounter in most Pokémon games. They can appear in Pokémon Go, as well, but you’ll need to search around quite a bit to find them. If you’re on the search for a shiny version of Cherubi, you’ll have a handful of options available to you. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch a shiny Cherubi in Pokémon Go.

Cherubi can appear in a handful of places, depending on the event. You might be able to find a Cherubi in the wild, in egg spawns, using a Mossy Lure, or as a reward for Field Research tasks. Certain events may even have Cherubi as a one-star raid encounter, but again, this varies.

Regardless of how you encounter Cherubi, following the Sustainability Week 2022 event, there’s always a chance for you to find this Pokémon’s shiny form. The chances of finding a shiny form in any of the various ways Cherubi can appear is low, so the more encounters you have with Cherubi, the better options you have for finding this version. We recommend using lures or incense if Cherubi is spawning in the wild to give you the best opportunity. The chances of finding a shiny version are consistently low, though.