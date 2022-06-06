Amaura makes its debut in Pokémon Go during Adventure Week 2022. Following Pokémon Go Fest 2022, you have the chance to catch this Pokémon in a week-long event and add it to your collection. Because everyone worked together to complete the Global Challenges, the event also features Ultra Unlock bonuses. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Amaura in Pokémon Go.

How to catch Amaura

There are several ways you’ll need to go out and find Amaura. You can find this Pokémon in the wild as a Field Research task encounter, or you might be able to hatch it from any 7km eggs you receive from your friends in gifts.

You will likely have a good chance of encountering Amaura in the wild of the three options. You can increase your chances of finding this Pokémon by adding incense to your character and walking around or placing a lure on a PokéStop. Both are good ways to lure this Pokémon to your location, leading to more captures while exploring your local area.

While you’re walking around, having a 7km egg in an incubator that you received from a friend after June 7 is another good way to potentially catch an Amaura. Unfortunately, this Pokémon is a two-tier chance of hatching it, so it’s an uncommon find.

Finally, specific Field Research tasks available during Adventure Week will give you an Amaura encounter. You’ll want to go after a certain one to ensure you get this encounter.

After you catch enough Amaura, you can evolve it into an Aurorus.