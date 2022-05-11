How to catch Dewpider in Pokémon Go

For the Water Festival 2022 event, Dewpider will be making its debut in Pokémon Go alongside Lapras with a scarf. You’ll have a chance to catch Dewpider for a limited time in increased volumes, and then you can expect to see it entering the regular rotation following the conclusion of the Water Festival 2022. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Dewpider and how to catch it in Pokémon Go.

Where to find Dewpider

During the Water Festival 2022, the only way for you to encounter Dewpider will be by locating it in the wild or by receiving it as a reward for Field Research tasks. You will not be able to find this Pokémon in one-star raids, and it will not hatch from any of the available eggs for this event.

If you’re looking to find this Pokémon in the wild, we recommend you use incense on your character while walking around your neighborhood or place a Lure on a PokéStop. You’ll want to use a Rainy Lure Module, as it attracts Bug, Electric, and Water-type Pokémon to its location. Dewpider is both a Water and Bug-type Pokémon.

When it comes to Field Research tasks, specific ones will feature Dewpider as the reward. You’ll want to go out of your way to find these when spinning a PokéStop or Gym disc. However, you cannot immediately receive them.

Following the conclusion of the Water Festival 2022 event, Dewpider will be available in other featured events, and it will likely enter the regular rotation of Pokémon appearing in the wild for future events. Missing out on this Pokémon for the Water Festival 2022 does not mean you will miss it, but it might be more challenging to find it in the future until it receives increased spawns from any future events.