Oranguru has joined Pokémon Go. It’s been added alongside the Sustainability Week event in 2022, giving all players in the event an opportunity to catch this Pokémon. You’ll want to go out of your way to find this Pokémon to your collection and add its Pokédex entry to your account. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Oranguru in Pokémon Go.

The only way to find this Pokémon is in the wild and through eggs. You do not need to be lucky to find this Pokémon, which means nearly all trainers should have a decent chance of finding it as they walk around the game. You won’t be able to find Oranguru in field research tasks or raid battles. If you want to increase your chances of finding Oranguru in the wild, we recommend adding incense to your character or placing a lure on a PokéStop.

If you’re looking to hatch Oranguru from an egg, you’ll need to obtain a 7km. You can do this by exchanging gifts with friends on your friend’s list. When you receive a gift from a friend, there’s a chance it will contain a 7km egg, and if you place it in an incubator, there’s a chance it could be an Oranguru, so long as it’s an egg from the Sustainability Week event.