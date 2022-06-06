Tyrunt is making its debut in Pokémon Go during Adventure Week 2022. You’ll have the chance to find this Pokémon throughout the event. For those looking to add this Pokémon to your collection and eventually evolve it into Tyrantrum, there are several ways you can go about optimizing your time. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Tyrunt in Pokémon Go.

How to catch Tyrunt

There are three ways for you to encounter Tyrunt during the Adventure Week 2022 event. You can find it in the wild, in Field Research tasks, or you can hatch it from 7km eggs. Of the three options, finding Tyrunt in the wild might be the best way to locate this Pokémon. However, unlike Amaura, Tyrunt is a Dragon-type, which means it might be more challenging to locate. We recommend placing incense on your avatar and walking around with the item to increase the chances of one spawning near you while exploring your local area. Alternatively, adding a lure to a PokéStop is also a good option.

You could hatch Tyrunt from 7km egg you receive from gifts while walking around trying to find it in the wild. Unfortunately, Tyrunt is on the tier two-scale of potential egg hatches, which means it will be an uncommon Pokémon for you to acquire. You want to make sure you’re attempting to hatch an egg you receive during the Adventure Week 2022 event, from June 7 to 12.

The final option is locating specific Field Research tasks and receiving a guaranteed Tyrunt encounter. The problem with this method is that Tyrunt only appears for certain Field Research tasks, making it difficult to find this Pokémon reliably.