How to change Battle Pass in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite including a battle pass for each of its in-game seasons brings the series right in line with other modern day shooters. By leveling your pass up, you get access to a variety of cosmetics and other rewards.

What makes Halo Infinite’s system stand out from others, though, is that if you buy a battle pass, it will never expire, even if the season ends. You can continue to level it up until you finish it. However, you can only work on one battle pass at a time. Here is how to switch battle passes in Halo Infinite.

Related: All multiplayer maps in Halo Infinite

Switching to a different season’s battle pass is very simple. First, load up Halo Infinite and enter the multiplayer side of the game. Click on the battle pass card in the top right corner of the screen to open the menu showing the current pass, event, and challenges. Underneath the battle pass, select Switch Battle Pass.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

On this page you get a look at all current battle passes and can choose which one you want to level up as well as purchase any that you do not already own. If you had already started leveling one up and bought it after, you will earn all of the rewards you already met the requirements for.