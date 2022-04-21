How to change gears in MotoGP 22

Like with the braking, changing gears is a critical part of any racing game. That remains true in MotoGP 22, as users will need to deftly change speeds on a dime to pull off wild turns and avoid falling to the ground. If you want to use manual shifting while racing, you’re perfectly free to do that in MotoGP 22. Here are the inputs for changing gears.

To change gears in MotoGP 22, users will need to make sure to get acquainted with the two buttons that control shifting UP and DOWN on the controller. To shift down, tap X (for Xbox), Square (for PlayStation), or Y (for Nintendo Switch) on the controller. To shift up, hit B (for Xbox), Circle (for PlayStation), or A (for Nintendo Switch).

We should note that regardless of whether you are using manual or semi-automatic shifting, players will be able to change gears with the controller. However, setting it to manual means that it will be up to you, and you alone, to change the gears during the race. If it is set to automatic, then the CPU will automatically change the gears.

While this might sound good, it might not be to your benefit at times. That’s because shifting down further during turns at times can lead to a better transition and get back to a higher speed in a shorter period of time.