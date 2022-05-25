Villagers in Minecraft are your exclusive way to establish a trading market in the game. Depending on what job they have, Villagers will offer a variety of items that you can purchase with Emeralds and other items that they are looking for. However, sometimes you might find a Villager with a profession you don’t need. In that case, you can change their job to something else. Here is how to change a Villager’s job in Minecraft.

How to change Villager jobs in Minecraft

Getting a Villager to change their job to a different profession is pretty easy. Find out what job they currently have, and you will have an idea of what job block they use. You will need to destroy whatever block and Bed they are linked to. This will make them a little mad, but nothing to worry about. As they are walking around the area, trap them in a small area so they cannot keep getting away.

Now that you have them in an area where you can decide their job, place a Bed and the job block that determines their next job. If you have successfully unlinked them to their previous items, all three entities will have green sparkles around them, showing they are linked, and the Villager will instantly change their clothes. Keep in mind that only one Villager can be linked to each Bed and job block.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Here are all of the Villager jobs and the block that decides them:

Armorer – Blast Furnace

Butcher – Smoker

Cartographer – Cartography Table

Cleric – Brewing Stand

Farmer – Composter

Fisherman – Barrel

Fletcher – Fletching Table

Leatherworker – Cauldron

Librarian – Lectern

Masons – Stonecutter

Shepherd – Loom

Toolsmith – Smithing Table

Weaponsmith – Grindstone

Now that the Villager has the job you want make sure you take advantage of it and begin trading with them to level them up and get better deals.