How to change mouse controls in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is an MMORPG that harkens back to other ARPG games of the genre like Diablo. You move around in the game with your mouse, attacking and aiming with it too. As a result, having a comfortable setup of controls for your mouse is very important while playing the game. Depending on your experience with ARPGs, or even games with similar movements like League of Legends, you may want to change your mouse controls in the game.

Luckily, changing your mouse controls in the game is easy, and there are a plentiful of options for you to choose from. If you decide that your current setup of controls doesn’t fit your needs, and you’re wiping one too many times as a result of it, consult this guide to check out how to change your mouse controls in Lost Ark.

How to change your mouse controls in Lost Ark

Follow these steps to change your mouse controls in Lost Ark:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Go to the Settings page by hitting Esc and finding it at the bottom of the menu.

page by hitting and finding it at the bottom of the menu. Click Hotkeys and then Basic Controls.

and then Configure whether or not you want to attack or move with right-click. Save.

This is not a permanent change. This menu is also used to change other hotkeys in the game, such as your skills, auto move, interact keys, and movement/stand-up skills. Experiment with the different movement options and attack options in Lost Ark, and choose the style that works best for you.

That’s all you need to know about how to change your mouse controls in Lost Ark. Settle on the control scheme that best suits your playstyle, and enjoy the rest of the game. Don’t forget to change your other hotkeys as well.