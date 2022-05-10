How to check the Predator Leaderboard List in Apex Legends

For anyone who takes Apex Legends seriously, reaching the rank of Apex Predator is the ultimate goal for the game’s competitive mode. Anyone who has hit this threshold is among the best of the best. However, there is no in-game way to see a list of the players in this area. Here is how you can see a the Predator ranked leaderboard list in Apex Legends.

How to see the Apex Predator leaderboard in Apex Legends

As mentioned above, there is no in-game way to see a leaderboard of the various ranks in Apex Legends. That being said, there are third party websites you can go to to find this information.

The best website we recommend looking up to find ranked leaderboards for Apex Legends is Apex Tracker. On this site, you can see the current ranks of all players on either Origin, PlayStation, or Xbox. You can also set regional filters and see how all platforms compare to each other even though there is no crossplay.

When looking up the Apex Predator leaderboards, keep in mind that only the tip 750 players are able to be considered Predators. That leaves 2,250 total players on the leaderboard for you to see between all three platforms.