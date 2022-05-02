How to check the Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt leaderboards and track your stats

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt is an intensely competitive game. More so than many other skill-based battle royale shooters, its lightning-fast combat and abundance of movement mechanics raise the ceiling of what dedicated players can do to prove themselves. If you are a competitive player, you may naturally want to keep an eye on the Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt leaderboards to track your progress.

Currently, your best option to access this information are the dedicated Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt leaderboards on community-run websites like Tracker.GG. Such sites also host other data, such as active player counts and individual player statistics. Bloodhunt doesn’t have its own leaderboards just yet, and only tracks some rudimentary player milestones under the Mastery panel of the main menu screen.

We do expect Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt to add a leaderboard in a future update. Bloodhunt developer Sharkmob has made a point of being dedicated to the competitive experience in the game, and considering how much this type of information matters to many battle royale players, leaderboards and other player statistics just make sense. One other way for competitive players to track their improvement will be through the Ranked mode ladder, which we already know will be added to Bloodhunt in an upcoming patch.