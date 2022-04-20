How to claim Prime Gaming rewards for Roblox

Roblox is a popular online game where players can create their very own levels for others to explore and interact with each other. Given how huge the game’s player base is, it comes as no surprise that the game would eventually wind up on Amazon’s Prime Gaming site. Prime Gaming allows you to get loot for free as long as you have an Amazon Prime membership. Typically, the site offers exclusive items that you can’t get anywhere else, like accessories.

These rewards can be redeemed as long as you have an active Prime membership. So, whether you’re paying for your subscription or on a free 30-day trial, you’re eligible for these rewards. If you’re looking to get free items to show off in-game, here’s how you can redeem the rewards from Prime Gaming.

Screenshot by DoubleXP