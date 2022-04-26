Shortly after your arrival into the Camp, you will find a passage to the northeast blocked off by horrendous shadowy vines. These Looming Vines block off passage to the Docks, the location where you can hire followers to aid you on your journey. A nearby NPC mentions that they endure thanks to the lack of fire, but you don’t have a way to create fire at this stage in the game. Here’s how to clear the Looming Vines in The Serpent Rogue.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Periodically you will find NPCs wandering around your Camp and your Abandoned House. These NPCs are not hostile, but they can be attacked if you wish to claim whatever items are on their person. Sometimes, an NPC will be carrying a lit Torch — this is your tool to clear the Looming Vines. Kill the NPC when you spot one holding a Torch (carefully, as they can set you on fire and kill you instead) and claim their Torch, then head over to the Vines.

The Looming Vines will shrink away from the flame, but if you retreat, they will regrow. The only way to permanently keep them down is to light the torches on the left wall as you progress. Once all three are lit, you can safely dispose of the Torch (or put it away for later use.) This unlocks the Docks, which, as mentioned above, allow you to recruit adventurers to aid you — for the price of a few pieces of Gold, that is.