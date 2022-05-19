How to collect Dragon’s Breath in Minecraft

Of all the rare items in Minecraft, Dragon’s Breath is one of the hardest to obtain. Not only there are some prerequisites you need to fulfil there is also a daunting battle you need to fight to acquire Dragon’s Breath. That said, preparation before you embark on your journey, can make the overall process easier.

How to collect Dragon’s Breath

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As the name suggests, Dragon’s Breath is acquired through Ender Dragon. You will be able to find Ender Dragon in the End biome. However, you need to use the End portal to reach the End biome, which can only be found in a stronghold. Hence, you must locate a stronghold in order to reach Ender Dragon.

Once you get to Ender Dragon’s location, there are two ways to acquire the Dragon’s Breath, and both of these methods are mentioned below:

When the Ender Dragon’s Fireball strikes the ground, a purple substance will spread on the surface, which is the Dragon’s Breath. You can collect it using empty glass bottles.

The other method is similar to the prior one. When you are within 20 block radius of the Ender Dragon, it will roar and use the Firebreath attack. Once again, the attack will leave a purple residue on the surface, which can be collected using empty glass bottles.

Since you will be using glass bottles to collect the Dragon’s Breath, make sure you carry several to the fight. Furthermore, do not underestimate the combat as one misstep can lead to your demise.