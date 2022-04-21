Megalodons are some of the fiercest opponents you can face in Sea of Thieves. Typically, you can find them out in the world as you explore the sea. However, for The Shrouded Deep adventure, you’ll be tasked by Belle to find four Megalodon Souls to summon the Shrouded Ghost. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to collect Megalodon Souls in Sea of Thieves: The Shrouded Deep.

Collecting Megalodon Souls is a part of The Shrouded Deep adventure. You’ll be able to reach this point by completing the first chapter of this adventure and then by speaking with Belle again. She’ll tell you she needs four unique Megalodon Souls.

The soul of the Ancient Terror

The soul of the Crested Queen

The soul of the Hungering One

The soul of the ShadowMaw

By selecting one of these options, Belle will provide you with the materials you need to summon the creature to the location. However, collecting these souls is done by everyone playing on your Sea of Thieves server, which means other players may have already done it before you reached this point. Therefore, investigate the ritual table to ensure you don’t have to repeat any of these tasks. With that knowledge, select one of the Megalodons to hunt down. Belle will provide you with the materials and the direction of the specific island they will appear around during the adventure.

When you arrive at the location specified by Belle, you’ll then need to summon the Megalodon. You can do this by finding the cannon at the island, and placing the Summoning Flare inside it, one of the items Belle gives you and your party members before heading out. The Summoning Flare will indicate the Megalodon’s location nearby, and you can go there, battling against it.

Upon defeating the Megalodon, you’ll find a mountain of loot in the sea. However, to collect the Megalodon’s soul, one of your crew will need to equip the Effigy, another item you’ll receive from Belle. The Megalodon soul will be in the water, indicated by a green ball of light, and use the Effigy on the soul to absorb it, collecting the soul to bring you a step closer to having all four.