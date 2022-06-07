How to collect Sculk blocks in Minecraft

Sculk blocks are a unique type of material you can find in Minecraft. Therefore, you want to be careful if you want to extract it. You can only find these in a particular place, making them a rare discovery in your world. These were added in Minecraft’s 1.19 update, the Wild. Here’s what you need to know about how to collect Sculk blocks and what you can do with them in Minecraft.

How to collect Sculk Blocks

You will want to know where to find Sculk Blocks before thinking about how to collect them. The only location these blocks appear is in the Deep Dark biome. You can find this biome underground, anywhere in the Y=-1 and Y=-64 range. You will know you’ve entered a Deep Dark biome when you discover Deepslate, with no water or lava near it. We recommend checking underneath mountainous regions of your Minecraft world, but it is considered one of the tougher locations to find.

After you find the Deep Dark, the next step is to ensure you have an item with the Silk Touch enchantment. If you do not have this enchantment on any item when attempting to collect a Sculk block, it will only drop experience, forcing you to seek it elsewhere. However, if you can create multiple Sculk blocks close to your home, you can essentially use these to receive a quick boost of experience for your character or others playing your game.

When you want to grow a Sculk Block, you need to find a Sculk Catalyst, which has a greyish texture underneath it. A Sculk block will only grow when a mob dies near the Catalyst.