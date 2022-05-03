How to complete a bounty from a Stormtrooper in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

From lightsabers to Stormtrooper blasters, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is celebrating Star Wars Day with tons of content inspired by the franchise. Maybe more important to some, the game now also features a “Star Wars May the 4th” questline, with each challenge rewarding massive amounts of XP. This especially goes for one quest that will have you complete a bounty only given by a Stormtrooper. Here’s how to knock it out and boost your Battle Pass level even higher.

Unfortunately, the bounty for this quest isn’t given automatically. So, you’ll need to begin by finding one of the Stormtroopers at one of the three new outposts. As shown below, these outposts can be discovered north of Greasy Grove, south of The Joneses, or in between Sleepy Sound and Shifty Shafts. You can then start the bounty by clicking on the option with the target icon that pops up once you speak to one of these NPCs.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Similar to regular bounties, you can complete this by searching for your target within the yellow circle shown on the map and eliminating them. However, the quest can also be finished quite easily if another player happens to defeat the target before you do. This challenge is just one of five in the latest May the 4th questline, and we recommend completing them all to obtain the exclusive Rebel banner icon. You will have to act fast, though. This limited-time Star Wars event and its quest are said to leave the battle royale on May 17.

