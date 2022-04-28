How to complete Alexander’s Questline in Elden Ring – All Steps

There are many NPCs in the Lands Between. While some NPCs might seem normal, others are quite abnormal. Take Iron Fist Alexander. While he is a great warrior, he is a jar with a bunch of goop shoved inside of him. His quest is one of courage as he seeks to harden his body into a worthy vessel. Here are all the steps to completing Iron Fist Alexander’s questline in Elden Ring.

Meet Alexander

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first place you will come across Alexander is in Limgrave. As you make your way through the northeast section to the large bridge, you will hear an NPC calling for help. Make your way up the cliff to find Alexander trapped in the ground. He will ask for assistance. Hit him with a few heavy attacks from your weapon to free him. Exhaust his dialogue to continue.

Gael Tunnel (optional)

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next area you can find Alexander is in the Gael Tunnel. This long dungeon connects the areas of Limgrave and Caelid together. Meeting Alexander here is optional but is key to learning where he plans on going next. If you fail to meet him here, he will simply move on to Redmane Castle to prepare for the Radahn Festival along with a large group of NPCs.

Begin the festival

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To begin the Radahn festival, you will need to collect both halves of the Dectus Medallion. These can be found in Hort Haight and Fort Faroth. Once both have been collected and you have taken the Grand Lift of Dectus up to Altus Plateau, you can go to Redmane Castle in southeastern Caelid. If you haven’t interacted with Alexander up to this point, you can begin his questline here. He can also be summoned for the boss fight against Radahn but it isn’t necessary. After defeating Radahn, Alexander can be found near the Starscourge Radahn Site of Grace that appears in the boss arena. Exhaust his dialogue here to continue his quest.

More help from a friend

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now that the boss fight is complete, head to Liurnia to the north of Limgrave. In this area, go to the location shown on the map above south of the Artist’s Shack and the Carian Study Hall. You will find Alexander stuck in the ground again. You will need to hit him again. He will then ask you to make him slippery. Throw an oil pot at him and hit him a few more times to free him. Exhaust his dialogue to continue.

Hardening the body

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You are now done with Liurnia and you will need to head up north to Mt. Gelmir. Once there, go to the south of Fort Laiedd. You will come across a Magma Wyrm boss. Defeat the boss and you will find Alexander standing in the lava behind where it spawned. You can run through the lava without dying. Stand on one of the rocks to talk to Alexander. He will be trying to harden his body to become stronger. Exhaust his dialogue and he will give you the Jar. After this, you can summon Alexander for the boss fight against the Fire Giant but it isn’t necessary to continue his quest.

A final farewell

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After defeating the Fire Giant and gaining access to Crumbling Farum Azula, go through the area until you find the fog wall with the imp statue. Use two Swordstone Keys on the door to access the elevator down to the Dragon Temple Lift Site of Grace. From the Site of Grace, go through the area, up the stairs, and use the stone columns to bridge the gap over to where Alexander is waiting for you. He will tell you that he wants a warrior’s death and the only one he wants to kill him is you. Fight Alexander and win. Once you do, he will bid you farewell before exploding and leaving behind the Shard of Alexander talisman.