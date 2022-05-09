The Season of Alola has nearly wrapped up in Pokémon Go, with Pokémon Go Fest 2022 less than a month away. Before the Season of Alola wraps up, you’ll have the chance to complete A Poni Adventure Special Research well before the arrival of the upcoming Water Festival 2022, which releases on May 12 worldwide. In this guide, we will detail how to complete all A Poni Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

The A Poni Adventure Special Research task is available to everyone starting on May 10 at 10 AM in your local timezone. You have until the end of the Season of Alola, on June 1, to complete it.

All A Poni Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards

These are all the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for working your way through A Poni Adventure Special Research ticket.

Task 1

Catch 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Power up Pokémon 5 times – 5 Razz Berries

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket grunts – 3 Hyper Potions

Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and an Alolan Raticate encounter

Task 2

Catch 3 Water-type Pokémon – A Tenacruel encounter

Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon – A Wailmer encounter

Use five berries to help catch Pokémon – A Wingull encounter

Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and one Fast TM

Task 3

Walk 2km – A Milktank encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms – A Stufful encounter

Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and 1 Premium Battle Pass

Task 4

Send 5 Gifts to friends – 10 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon – 7 Pinap Berries

Win a raid – A Exeggutor Encounter

Rewards: 8,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and 15 Ultra Balls