How to complete all Alola to Alola Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Farewell Season of Alola.
The big finale for the Season of Alola has arrived in Pokémon Go. Here, you’ll receive the end-of-season Special Research ticket, so long as you completed all of the previous Season of Alola Special Research tasks that were available. If you did not, you’ll have to directly purchase this ticket in the Pokémon Go in-game store. When you activate the Special Research ticket, you’ll have multiple tasks to complete, which will be unique to your chosen path. In this guide, we cover all Alola to Alola Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.
All Alola to Alola Special Research tasks and rewards
Make sure you have this Special Research ticket available on your Pokémon Go account. If you do not have it in the Today tab, you may need to purchase it. These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for working on them.
Task 1
- Catch 1 Pokémon – Rowlet encounter
- Catch 4 Pokémon – Litten encounter
- Catch 7 Pokémon – Popplio encounter
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 15 Poké Balls
Task 2
After this first task, you will have the option to select the Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula’Ula Island, or Poni Island tasks, which do offer different rewards.
Melemele Island
Task 3
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Razz Berries
- Make 3 Nice Throws – 15 Great Balls
- Send 5 gifts to friends – 1 Poffin
Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 3 Silver Pinap Berries
Task 4
- Send 15 gifts to friends – 1 Poffin
- Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokémon – 15 Ultra Balls
- Trade 3 Pokémon – 1 Star Piece
- Earn 10 hearts with your buddy – 3 Golden Razz berries
- Make a new friend – 1 Lure module
Rewards: Alolan Raichu encounter, 4 Lucky Eggs, and a Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Hat
Akala Island
Task 3
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Razz berries
- Make 3 nice throws – 15 Great Balls
- Walk 2km – 1 incense
Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 3 Silver Pinap berries
Task 4
- Walk 7km – 1 Incense
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms – 15 Ultra Balls
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 1 Star piece
- Take 5 Snapshots of wild Pokémon – 3 Golden Razz berries
- Hatch 3 eggs – 1 Super Incubator
Rewards: Alolan Marowak encounter, 2 Egg incubators, and a P’au Style Oricorio Hat
Ula’ula Island
Task 3
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Razz berries
- Make 3 nice throws – 15 Great Balls
- Catch 5 different species of Pokémon – 1 Lure Module
Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 3 Silver Pinap Berries
Task 4
- Catch 30 Pokémon – 1 Glacial Lure module
- Make 10 Curveball throws – 15 Ultra Balls
- Use 15 berries to help catch berries – 1 Star piece
- Make 5 nice curveball throws in a row – 3 Golden Razz berries
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon – A Super incubator
Rewards: Alolan Vulpix encounter, 4 incense, and a Baile Style Oricorio Hat
Poni Island
Task 3
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Razz berries
- Make 3 nice throws – 15 Great Balls
- Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket grunts – 1 Rocket Radar
Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 3 Silver Pinap berries
Task 4
- Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times – 1 Rocket Radar
- Defeat 4 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 15 Ultra balls
- Power up Pokémon 10 times – 1 Star Piece
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader – 3 Golden Razz berries
- Win 3 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – 1 Premium Battle Pass
Rewards: Alolan Exeggutor encounter, 3 Star Pieces, and a Sensu Style Oricori Hat