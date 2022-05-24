How to complete all Alola to Alola Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The big finale for the Season of Alola has arrived in Pokémon Go. Here, you’ll receive the end-of-season Special Research ticket, so long as you completed all of the previous Season of Alola Special Research tasks that were available. If you did not, you’ll have to directly purchase this ticket in the Pokémon Go in-game store. When you activate the Special Research ticket, you’ll have multiple tasks to complete, which will be unique to your chosen path. In this guide, we cover all Alola to Alola Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Alola to Alola Special Research tasks and rewards

Make sure you have this Special Research ticket available on your Pokémon Go account. If you do not have it in the Today tab, you may need to purchase it. These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for working on them.

Task 1

Catch 1 Pokémon – Rowlet encounter

Catch 4 Pokémon – Litten encounter

Catch 7 Pokémon – Popplio encounter

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 15 Poké Balls

Task 2

After this first task, you will have the option to select the Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula’Ula Island, or Poni Island tasks, which do offer different rewards.

Melemele Island

Task 3

Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Razz Berries

Make 3 Nice Throws – 15 Great Balls

Send 5 gifts to friends – 1 Poffin

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Task 4

Send 15 gifts to friends – 1 Poffin

Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokémon – 15 Ultra Balls

Trade 3 Pokémon – 1 Star Piece

Earn 10 hearts with your buddy – 3 Golden Razz berries

Make a new friend – 1 Lure module

Rewards: Alolan Raichu encounter, 4 Lucky Eggs, and a Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Hat

Akala Island

Task 3

Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Razz berries

Make 3 nice throws – 15 Great Balls

Walk 2km – 1 incense

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 3 Silver Pinap berries

Task 4

Walk 7km – 1 Incense

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms – 15 Ultra Balls

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 1 Star piece

Take 5 Snapshots of wild Pokémon – 3 Golden Razz berries

Hatch 3 eggs – 1 Super Incubator

Rewards: Alolan Marowak encounter, 2 Egg incubators, and a P’au Style Oricorio Hat

Ula’ula Island

Task 3

Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Razz berries

Make 3 nice throws – 15 Great Balls

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon – 1 Lure Module

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Task 4

Catch 30 Pokémon – 1 Glacial Lure module

Make 10 Curveball throws – 15 Ultra Balls

Use 15 berries to help catch berries – 1 Star piece

Make 5 nice curveball throws in a row – 3 Golden Razz berries

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon – A Super incubator

Rewards: Alolan Vulpix encounter, 4 incense, and a Baile Style Oricorio Hat

Poni Island

Task 3

Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Razz berries

Make 3 nice throws – 15 Great Balls

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket grunts – 1 Rocket Radar

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 3 Silver Pinap berries

Task 4

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times – 1 Rocket Radar

Defeat 4 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 15 Ultra balls

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 1 Star Piece

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader – 3 Golden Razz berries

Win 3 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – 1 Premium Battle Pass

Rewards: Alolan Exeggutor encounter, 3 Star Pieces, and a Sensu Style Oricori Hat