How to complete all Challenges in A Skip and a Jump in Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete all the Challenges in the A Skip and a Jump level in Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, you need to fly the Millenium Falcon with real skill, both in the ice tunnels of Sinta Glacier Colony and in the various other locations that you recklessly jump to at light speed.

How to complete the Lock Off Challenge

To avoid being locked on three times in a row, you need to evade enemy torpedoes. When you see a red enemy reticule slowly closing in on the Millennium Falcon, wait until the two halves of the reticule have almost come together, then press the indicated shoulder buttons to roll the Millennium Falcon and dodge the enemy torpedo. You need to do this successfully three times in a row to complete the Challenge, not just three times in total. So if you do it twice but then get hit by the third torpedo, it’s back to square one. You’ll have to start the three-in-a-row count again from one.

How to complete the Here Comes the BOOM? Challenge

To take out three enemies with Photon Torpedoes or Rockets, you first need to get some Photon Torpedoes or Rockets. Fortunately, every time you destroy a TIE Fighter, you get a Photon Torpedo or Rocket, so you’ll end up with way more than three. To use them, aim at an enemy and wait a few seconds for the target to lock on, then press the indicated button to launch the Photon Torpedo or Rocket. They very rarely miss if they’re locked on.

How to complete the Poe-etic Flying Challenge

To activate the hyperdrive in time for all light speed jumps, you need to press the indicated button before the timer runs out each of the four times you jump to light speed during the level. You’ll know you’re about to jump to light speed for the first time because the camera will switch to the cockpit view. Shortly after that happens, a timed button prompt will appear in the middle of the screen. Press that button before the timer runs out for all four light speed jumps to complete the Challenge.