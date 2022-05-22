How to complete all Challenges in Dameron’s Defiance in Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete all three Challenges in the Dameron’s Defiance level in Episode VIII – The Last Jedi in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to demonstrate some slick shooting skills, as well as the ability to survive an intense space battle.

Related: How to complete all Challenges in Destroying Starkiller in Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Here’s how to complete each Challenge:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Ace Pilot: To complete the level without being defeated, your best strategy is to focus on getting the main objectives completed as quickly as possible, especially during the final phase of the battle, when the First Order gets really aggressive. So yes, ignore the other Challenges and Minikits, and focus instead on staying alive and completing the level as efficiently as possible.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

How’s My Shooting?: To destroy three TIE fighters in five seconds, you’ll have to first detroy five turrets in order to trigger the second phase of the battle, in which TIE fighters are deployed to take you down. The best way to do this is to get them when they’ve just been deployed and are still in close formation. Look out for a series of telltale red targeting squares emerging from underneath one of the larger ships, and open fire!

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Return to Sender: To defeat three TIE Barons using Proton Torpedoes, you need to progress to the final stage of the battle where you’ll encounter TIE Barons and their distinctive pink trails. Get one lined up in front of you, wait for the lock on, then press the displayed button to launch a Proton Torpedo. They rarely miss. You need to do this three times to complete the Return to Sender Challenge.