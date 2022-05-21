How to complete all Challenges in Destroying Starkiller in Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete all three Challenges in the Destroying Starkiller level in Episode VII – The Force Awakens in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to demonstrate superior piloting skills at the controls of Poe Dameron’s Black One T-70 X-Wing starfighter. As the name of the level strongly implies, your main objective is to destroy the Starkiller Base, but the following extra objectives will earn you some additional rewards and kudos on top.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Heck of a Pilot!: Whenever you see two halves of a red targeting reticule closing in on your X-Wing, that means an enemy has locked onto you. To break out of enemy lock ons, wait until the two halves have almost come together, then press the shoulder buttons together to perform a loop and evade the lock on. Do this three times to complete the Heck of a Pilot! Challenge.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Snow Joke: To make a snowman out of Kylo Ren, you need to be playing on Free Play so that you can switch to a Jedi or Dark Side character. During your second duel with Kylo Ren you’ll notice a particularly big snowy chunk to one side of the clearing. Destroy that, build a snowman out of the debris, then use the Force to lift that snowman and throw it at Kylo Ren.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Keeping a Cool Head: After your second fight with Kylo Ren, immediately switch to Finn (or, if you’re playing in Free Play, any character with a blaster) and shoot the Snowtroopers in the head until five of them have lost their helmets.