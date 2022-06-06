How to complete all Challenges in No Snoke Without Fire in Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete all the Challenges in the No Snoke Without Fire level in Episode VIII – The Last Jedi in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to play with a little extra skill and aggression. The first Challenge can be completed while Kylo Ren is escorting Rey to meet Snoke, while the second two Challenges are completed during the battle against Snoke’s Praetorian Guards.

How to complete the You’re Embarrassing Me Challenge

To complete the You’re Embarrassing Me Challenge you need to have Kylo restrain Rey three times. At the start of the No Snoke Without Fire level, immediately switch to Rey (Grey Jedi Wrap – Unarmed), and start punching and kicking the First Order Stormtroopers in the corridor ahead. Kylo Ren will use the Force to restrain you, which will cause you to levitate into the air surrounded by a shimmering, misty haze. Do this three times to complete the Challenge.

How to complete the Total Destruction Challenge

You can complete this Challenge during the fight with the Praetorian Guards in Snoke’s throne room at the end of the level. The in-game description of the Total Destruction Challenge says that you need to knock a Praetorian Guard down a shaft in order to complete it, but we actually found it was easier to trick them into jumping into the shafts. When we tried to hit them in, they always held their ground.

How to complete the Supreme Loser Challenge

To complete the Supreme Loser Challenge you need to defeat all eight Praetorian Guards in just five minutes. Fighting them is much like fighting most enemies, so just keep tapping the attack button, tapping jump when they block, and throwing your lightsaber when they’re at long range. Also remember to dodge when you see the markers for their area-of-effect attacks, and stay near the shafts to get a few lucky quick kills.