How to complete all Challenges in The Copa-Khetanna in Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete all the Challenges in The Copa-Khetanna level in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you have to hit Boba Fett in three specific ways. The first half of the level is a boss fight against Boba Fett on Jabba the Hutt’s barge, the Khetanna.

The simplest of the three Challenges is How Do YOU Like It? To complete How Do YOU Like It? you need to hit Boba Fett with a deflected bolt. Switch to Luke Skywalker (Episode VI), or any character who has a lightsaber if you’re playing in Free Play, and stand facing Boba Fett with your lightsaber drawn. You’ll automatically deflect his bolts, but there’s no way to aim them accurately, so it might take a while before you actually hit him. To increase your chances of hitting him, get close, but not so close that he engages you hand-to-hand.

Complete the next Challenge, Trick Shot, after you have reduced Boba Fett’s health to nothing for the first time, and entered the second phase of the battle. You need to hit Boba Fett with a thrown lightsaber while he is in the air, but it doesn’t seem to count if you hit him during one of his boost jumps during the first phase. For the second phase, he stays in the air the whole time, so this Challenge is much easier. Keep throwing your lightsaber at him, and you should score a hit within a few tries.

The final Challenge, Boba Fett? No Sweat!, can also be completed during the second phase of the boss battle. To destroy one of Boba Fett’s rockets while it is still in the air, you can throw your lightsaber at it, although it’s a little easier to switch characters and use a blaster, which can shoot more rapidly than you can throw lightsabers.