The Pokémon Air Adventures event is now live in Pokémon Go. During the event, you’ll have the chance to complete the exclusive Timed Research, Electrify the Sky, giving you more Mega Candy for Mega Latias and Latios, a pair of legendary Pokémon who now have access to their Mega forms. You’ll want to make sure you complete this Timed Research before the event is unavailable on May 8. In this guide, we cover how to complete all Electrify the Sky Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

The Pokémon Air Adventures event will be happening from May 3 to 8. You have roughly a week to find to participate in the event, which means you’ll want to team up with other players to take down Mega Latias and Latios to Mega Evolve them to their more powerful forms.

All Electrify the Sky Timed Research tasks and rewards

These are all the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing Electrify the Sky Timed Research.

Task 1

Catch 10 Pikachu – 50 Latias Mega Energy

Catch 30 Flying-type Pokémon – 50 Latios Mega Energy

Rewards: 3,000 XP and a Flying Pikachu

Flying Pikachu will be returning for the Pokémon Air Adventures event. You’ll have the chance to catch this Pokémon at the end of the Electrify the Sky Timed Research. Alternatively, you can also find this Pokémon appearing in the wild. The big thing from this Timed Research is the Mega Latias and Latios energy. You can use this to earn additional Mega Levels for these two Pokémon, giving you the chance to earn more rewards while in their Mega Evolutions.

Make sure to seek out Mega Latios and Latias in Mega Legendary raids appearing during the Pokémon Air Adventures event. You will have the chance to earn shiny version of these Pokémon upon completing the raids.