How to complete all Operation Monarch challenges and rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone

Operation Monarch has arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone, unleashing King Kong and Godzilla to Caldera. These two mighty opponents will be battling it out against each other on the island while you and your squad attempt to survive a battle royale match. During the Operation Monarch event, there are multiple challenges you can complete to earn exclusive rewards. In this guide, we’re going to cover all eight Operation Monarch challenges and the rewards you can earn in Call of Duty: Warzone.

All Operation Monarch challenges and rewards

There are eight Operation Monarch challenges for you to complete before the event ends, which goes from May 11 to 24. Should you complete all of these challenges before the event ends, you’ll receive the Ancient Rivalry weapon blueprint for Marksman Rifle Bravo, the MK2 Carbine.

Monarch Intel: Use a Titan S.C.R.E.A.M Device Killstream three times to earn the Monarch Eyes Only charm

Team Godzilla: Deal 135,000 Total Damage to Kong in Titan Frenzy Events to earn the Team Godzilla Emblem

Godzilla Approaches: Collect 3,000 Monarch Intel to earn the Skyline Crasher Calling Card

Team Kong: Deal 135,000 Total Damage to Godzilla in Titan Frenzy Events to earn the Team Kong Emblem

Kong Heritage: Play Operation Monarch for six hours to earn the Ancestral Skull charm

Kong Rampage: Deal 500,000 Damage to Titans to earn the Concrete Jungle weapon sticker

Cretaceous: Use a Titan S.C.R.E.A.M Device Killstreak once to earn the Ancient Remains charm

Ultimate Battle: Place in the top 30% 12 times in an Operation Monarch match to earn the One Will Fall spray

Of these challenges, the Kong Heritage, Ultimate Battle, and potentially the Team Godzilla and Team Kong challenges will take the most time. The Kong Heritage battle requires you to play Operation Monarch for a total of six hours, which is doable over a two-week playing period. Both Team Godzilla and Team Kong require you to do 135,000 to the other while a Titan Frenzy Event is happening, which are specific event times during the match. You’ll need to pick times to attack King Kong and Godzilla as these events do not last long.

After completing all of these challenges before May 24, you’ll unlock the Ancient Rivalry weapon blueprint for the MK2 Carbine, and you can freely use this weapon in combat.