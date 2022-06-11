How to complete Be Rey-ly Quiet Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Be Rey-ly Quiet Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker you need to complete C-3P-Oh no! — the third level of Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker — without being detected. This C-3P-Oh no! stealth walkthrough will help you get through the level without being spotted, so that you can complete the Challenge.

How to avoid detection on C-3P-Oh no!

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Go up the street, then take cover at the gateway with striped posts. Shoot the UA-TT’s searchlight with a blaster to disable it (and complete the Right in the Eye Challenge while you’re at it). You can now go safely through the gateway and pick up the energy cell on the right. Take the energy cell to the big red locked door on the east end of the street, and use it to unlock the door. Careful! There might be a trooper on the other side of the door. If there is, walk carefully behind them, avoiding the red and black striped vision cone. You can sneak attack this guard, but when we did this, they were immediately replaced (might have been a bug or a glitch).

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At the end of the passage, perform a stealth attack on one of the troopers, and your NPC partner should do the same to the other one. Next, take cover behind the striped blocks and, just as Poe says, shoot one of the lookouts on the buildings up ahead. Smash the crates on the left, and switch to Rey. Use the Force to move the energy cell to the socket above the gate at the top of the stairs.

Related: How to complete Sneaking Mission Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Continue through and fight the Kijimi Crooks. When Poe spots a squad of troopers, you’ll automatically hide. Don’t come out of hiding until the squad has gone past. After you meet Zorii Bliss, head west up the street that the trooper squad came from. Use the Force to open the gate, then clear the courtyard using the console to complete the New Orders Challenge.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once the main courtyard is clear, all you have to do is go into the alleyway on the north side, then enter Babu Frik’s workshop through the open, glowing door. Assuming you didn’t get detected, the Be Rey-ly Quiet Challenge will complete after the cutscene when you return to Kijimi Space.