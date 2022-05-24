How to complete Bound in Sorrow quest in Destiny 2

The Season of the Haunted has begun in Destiny 2. You will have to venture onto the Derelict Leviathan and defeat the multiple Nightmares awaiting you on the ship, cutting them down your Scythe and defeating them in the Nightmare Containment activities. Along the way, you’ll need to work on the Bound in Sorrow quest, which will be available throughout the Season of the Haunted. This guide covers how to complete it in Destiny 2.

How to complete Bound in Sorrow

Step 1

You’ll need to find 500 Vestiges of Dread for the first step. You can earn them by completing Nightmare Containment public events, opening chests, defeating Nightmares and powerful enemies, or completing patrols on the Derelict Leviathan. You’ll want to visit this location often to earn these rewards, banking them throughout the Season of the Haunted.

Step 2

After you’ve acquired enough Vestiges of Dread, you now need to work your way through and complete more Nightmare Containment public events. You can find them routinely happening in the center of the Derelict Leviathan, and you can complete them alongside other Guardians. During the public event, you also need to earn a Bound Presence, which has the chance to appear during the final tier of the Nightmare Containment event.

We are updating this guide.