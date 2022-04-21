How to complete Boundary Failure in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Boundary Failure is the second Milestone in the fourth Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To complete it, you’ll need to kill a lot of Sentinels. This guide explains how to complete this Milestone without thinking about it and recommends when you should try to get it out of the way.

How to quickly complete Boundary Failure

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete Boundary Failure, you must kill a total of 25 Sentinels. Of course, this is easier said than done when you first start No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To give yourself a fighting chance, install the Boltcaster on your Multi-Tool. This makes short work of all Sentinels you can encounter. Then, you need to get to work killing the machine menace.

You’ll find Sentinels on most planets, but the best ones to aim for if you want to complete this Milestone quickly are those with aggressive Sentinel activity. You can track the Sentinel activity on a planet from the Discoveries menu. Occasionally, you’ll also get a message from a stranded lifeform in need of assistance. Follow these distress calls because you can get a few free Sentinel kills in if it leads you to a settlement in need.

We recommend completing Boundary Failure early on in this Expedition. It’s an easy Milestone to complete, and you can do so before finishing the first Phase if you come across the right planet. However, you can also rack up Sentinel kills over the course of several hours of exploration, so there’s no need to force yourself to attack this Milestone from the start if you don’t want to. When you have completed it, make sure you claim the Positron Ejector Plans, 2 Banned Starship Upgrades, and 3 Storage Augmentations from the Expedition menu.