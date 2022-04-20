How to complete Clipped Wings in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Clipped Wings is the second Milestone in the first Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To complete it, you need to fix up your critical ship systems so that you can start warping between systems. This guide explains how to do that as quickly as possible.

How to fix your ship

You need to fix three systems in your ship before you complete this Milestone. First, you should fix the Launch Thrusters that get your ship off the ground. To do this, you need to refine Ferrite Dust in your Portable Refiner to make 50 Pure Ferrite, and Di-hydrogen, which you can find in blue crystals around the planet, into 1 Di-hydrogen Jelly.

Next, you need to fix your Pulse Engine. Use 50 Ferrite Dust to craft 1 Metal Plating, and refine Carbon into 30 Condensed Carbon to craft 1 Hermetic Seal. Finally, it’s time to fix your Warp Drive. This requires you to refine a raw metal like Copper into 63 Chromatic Metal. After that, you need to craft 3 Microprocessors using 40 Chromatic Metal and 1 Carbon Nanotube each. You can craft Carbon Nanotubes with 50 Carbon.

Once you’ve used these to fix each system on your ship, you’ll be able to fly away from the planet with the Milestone completed. Don’t forget to claim the 3 Warp Cells, 3 Wiring Loom, and Banned Launch Thrusters Upgrade from the Expedition menu as a reward.