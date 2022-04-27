How to complete Counterfire in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Counterfire is the third Milestone in the fourth Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To complete it, you need to steal a Sentinel Pillar Multi-Tool, but that’s much harder than you’d think. This guide explains how to complete this Milestone, so you don’t get obliterated by Sentinels repeatedly.

Step 1: Fight some Sentinels

Before you can find a Sentinel Pillar, you’ll need to kill a lot of Sentinels. The easiest way to do this is to locate a planet with aggressive Sentinel forces. You can track the Sentinel presence on a planet from the Discoveries menu. When you’ve found a suitable world, shoot the nearest Sentinel to start the attack. Sentinels will come in waves, each one stronger than the last. Kill all of them until you reach the final wave, at which point a Sentinel Walker will storm around blasting you with massive lasers.

Step 2: Get a Sentinel Boundary Map

When you’ve killed all the Sentinels, you should get a Sentinel Boundary Map, or the location for a Sentinel Nest should pop up as a reward for defeating the final wave. You may have to search through the Shattered Glass that some Sentinels drop to find this map, but it’ll drop eventually. Plot a route with the map in your Exosuit inventory and follow it to the Sentinel Nest.

Step 3: Raid the Sentinel Pillar

Finally, when you arrive at the Sentinel Pillar, destroy the cargo pods around it and access the terminal. From here, you can disable all the Sentinel forces on the planet and extract the weapons technology from it. This weapons technology is a Multi-Tool. To complete the Milestone, you need to exchange your Multi-Tool for the new one, even if it’s worse. Then you can claim 5 Multi-Tool Expansion Slots, 10 Unstable Plasma, Paralysis Mortar Plans, and Unstable Plasma Plans from the Expedition menu.