How to complete Coveted Suns in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Coveted Suns is the fourth Milestone in the second Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To complete it, you need to gather 16 Gravitino Balls, but that’s much more complicated than walking up to them and harvesting them. This guide explains how to complete Coveted Suns so that you don’t get stuck on it.

Where to find Gravitino Balls

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Gravitino Balls are shiny spheres that can appear on various planets around the galaxy. They’re rare, though, so you need to gather them when you see them. If you don’t, it could be hours before you come across a patch of them again.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted, the best location for Gravitino Balls comes early on, in a system called Eslant-Hov V on the planet Noporoid W36. This is a yellow star system off to the left-hand side of the Expedition Route between Rendezvous Point 1 and 2. However, you’ll likely find them later in the Expedition too.

This planet has aggressive Sentinels, so you’ll be immediately attacked once you pick up a Gravitino Ball. If you’d rather avoid a fight, look for planets with a more docile Sentinel presence. Once you’ve completed the Milestone, you can claim Scatter Blaster Plans, 3 Multi-Tool Expansion Slots, and 2 Banned Scatter Blaster Upgrades from the Expedition menu.