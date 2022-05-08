How to complete Dodge This! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Dodge This! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to fly through an AT-AT’s legs during the Endor the Line level in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. This Challenge is completed during the speeder bike chase section of the level, so you’ll need to complete the opening section first (during which you can complete both the No Safe Place Challenge and the In-Fighting Challenge). During the first section, you’ll fight a lot of Scout troopers until two show up on speeder bikes and carelessly leave their vehicles unattended.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’ve “borrowed” the speeder bikes, you’ll set off at high speed through the trees. Hold the fire button and shoot down the Imperial Scout troopers on speeder bikes as they appear in front of you. It doesn’t matter which way you go at forks in the path, you’ll always encounter an AT-AT, conveniently halfway across the path. You should see the AT-AT well in advance, so just stick to the center of the path and guide your speeder bike between its legs and under its body. The Dodge This! Challenge is a little easier than the AT-ATrick Challenge on the Assault on Echo Base level back in Episode V – The Empire Strikes back because you’re not riding a flying vehicle, and the AT-AT isn’t moving this time.