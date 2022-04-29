How to complete Don’t Blow Our Cover Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Don’t Blow Our Cover Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to complete the Leia and Chewbacca area of the A Plan to Save Han level without causing any trouble. A Plan to Save Han is the first level of Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, and the Leia and Chewbacca area is the first part of the level.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Basically, if you stick to the main objectives during this area, you won’t cause any trouble. So, don’t go smashing everything up to get as many Studs as possible — that True Jedi ranking can wait for another time. There’s also absolutely no need to attack any of the Gamorrean guards, or anyone else for that matter.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From the start of the level, follow the objective markers, jumping across the spiked floor (the section which looks like stacks of toilet roll). Use your Bounty Hunter grapple to cross the gap, then aim and shoot at the yellow box (this doesn’t count as causing trouble) to uncover the lever that will bring the bridge down. Stand a character on each button to open the door.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Continue until you encounter two Gamorreans blocking a large door. Don’t attack them or break anything near them! Instead, go through a door on the right (leading north) and switch to Chewbacca. Use his Scoundrel ability to free some prisoners then, when you go back to the large door, the Gamorreans will have gone.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can now safely smash up their cart full of parts, and use the debris to build two levers for the door. Use the Bounty Hunter grapple to reach the left-hand lever, and push the nearby crate towards the door, so that Chewbacca can climb on it and reach the right-hand lever. Follow the markers until you find Han Solo, then smash the equipment on the left, and place the battery in the nearby power socket to thaw Han Solo out. That’s the end of the Leia and Chewbacca area, so if you’ve behaved yourself, you should complete the Don’t Blow Our Cover Challenge as soon as the next area starts.