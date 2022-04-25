How to complete Emerald Dreams in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Emerald Dreams is the fifth Milestone in the second Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. You need to visit a system with a green star to complete it. Due to the way technology is dished out in this Expedition, this will be the first time you’ve had to research and install the technology to accomplish this by yourself. This guide explains how to complete Emerald Dreams, so you aren’t left stranded in the dark.

Step 1: Buy the Emeril Drive blueprint

Before you can do anything else, you’ll need to buy the research blueprint for the Emeril Drive from Iteration: Hyperion on the Anomaly. You can find it in the center of the structure, where you can also purchase upgrades for your Exosuit, Multi-tool, and ship. The blueprint costs 120 Nanites to unlock, but you’ll also need to buy the blueprints that precede it, which are 80 Nanites, meaning you’ll need 200 Nanites in total.

Step 2: Build the Emeril Drive

To construct the Emeril Drive, you need 4 Wiring Loom and 250 Cadmium. You can get Cadmium from any system with a red star, but you can also claim it as a reward from some of the other Milestones in this Expedition. You can purchase Wiring Loom from most space stations, but you can also get it as a reward for some of the Milestones in this Expedition.

Step 3: Warp to a green star system

Finally, now that the Emeril Drive is installed, you can charge up your Warp Drive and open the galaxy map to warp to the nearest green star. The Milestone will be completed as soon as you’ve entered the system, but you’ll need to clear out all the pirates if you’re immediately attacked before claiming the 500 Nanites, 2 Storage Augmentations, and Banned Hyperdrive Upgrade from the Expedition menu.