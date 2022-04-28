How to complete Force Feedback Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Force Feedback Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to Force throw 3 separate objects at Darth Vader during the Revelations! level in Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. You have until the end of the level to complete this Challenge, but you should be able to complete it during the first phase of your climactic battle with Darth Vader. If you’re attempting the Challenge on Free Play, then you have to use a Jedi or Dark Side character, so that you can use Force throw.

At the start of the battle, you’ll be prompted to repeatedly tap a button. Even if you tap it fast enough, Darth Vader will push you down the stairs onto a round platform. There are numerous fixtures all the way around this platform that you can lift using the Force. You can see which object is currently targeted by its thin blue outline. Hold Circle/B/A to lift the object, then press R2/RT/ZR to throw it at Darth Vader. You usually won’t need to aim it at him as you’ll automatically be locked on. In fact, this lock-on effect can make it a little tricky to target the objects sometimes. Hit Darth Vader three times in this way to complete the Force Feedback Challenge.