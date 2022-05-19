How to complete Fortnite Supply Llama PlayStation event

If you’re a PlayStation fan who plays Fortnite, you may want to hop onto your PS4 or PS5 starting today, because if you put in some hard work, you might get some exclusive rewards, in the very near future.

Announced by Epic Games, the Fortnite Supply Llama event gives players on either PlayStation console a chance to earn exclusive in-game and PlayStation-specific rewards simply by playing the game. While the good news is that achieving these rewards is relatively simple in terms of challenge, the bad news is that it relies completely on the community.

In order to unlock the three stages of rewards, the community will have to survive a certain number of storm cycles. The first stage, which is unlocked by the community surviving 15,000,000 storm cycles, will unlock a PS4 Supply Llama dynamic theme and an in-game loading screen. The second, unlocked at 30,000,000 storm cycles, rewards players with PSN Character Avatar Set 1 and Fresh Iridescence Wrap. Finally, the third stage, which unlocks once players hit a whopping 45,000,000 storm cycles survived, will reward with PSN Supply Llama Avatar Set 2 and a Mecha Team Glider.

According to the developer, once each stage of the event is completed, all those who have registered will have their in-game rewards sent straight to their Epic Games account, while the PlayStation-specific rewards will be unlocked via a standard redemption code, which will be sent to them directly.

The Supply Llama event is running from now until May 22, which means you have until then to sign up and start working towards these rewards. In order to sign up, you’ll need to log in to the event’s official website via your PlayStation account. After that, you’ll be able to start earning rewards.

For now, this event is the only way to earn these specific in-game rewards, however, Epic has clarified that they may be sold in the Item Shop in the future. No news has been given on whether or not there will be a specific way to unlock the PlayStation-exclusive rewards, however.