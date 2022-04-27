How to complete Galactic Defender in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Galactic Defender is the third Milestone in the fifth Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To complete it, you need to defeat 32 pirates in your time tackling this Expedition, but it’s a lot tougher than it sounds. This guide explains how to easily complete this Milestone, so you don’t end up becoming a pirate yourself.

Warp slowly, warp often

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Pirates can attack you at almost any time, thanks to the Outlaws update. Pirates are everywhere regardless of whether you’re on a planet searching for a ruin or in space flying between worlds. However, the best way to reliably encounter them is warping between systems. Each time you emerge from a warp, there’s a high chance that pirates will be attacking a Freighter nearby. You can jump in on this fight to kill a few pirates and benefit from the rewards the Freighter captain will bestow upon you. Try to warp using your ship and not your Freighter since you won’t encounter pirates in your Freighter. You also can’t fight them in your Freighter, meaning you’ll miss out on just about every potential pirate encounter.

Hang out in space

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The other option to entice pirates into attacking you is hanging out in space. Again, you’ll need to be in your ship so you can fight them back. If you fly around the local space station and jump around the system for a while, pirates will eventually scan you and attack you. It helps if you have something valuable for them to try to steal. They’ll usually offer some sort of protection if you pay them, but the best answer you can give is a flat no right before you blow them to smithereens.