How to complete Go Fest: Plains Habitat Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2022

You’ll have the chance to catch a variety of Pokémon appearing in the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event for a limited time. These Pokémon will be exclusive to specific habitats rotating throughout the first day of the event. On the first day, June 4, you’ll want to make sure you catch all of these Pokémon to complete the Collection Challenge for that habitat. In this guide, we will cover how to complete the Go Fest: Plains Habitat Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

All Pokémon in the Go Fest: Plains Habitat Collection Challenge

The Pokémon in the Plains Habitat will be appearing from 11 AM to 3 PM in your local time zone. You can find them for the area of the event, and you’ll want to make sure to catch them all once to check them off your list. These are all Pokémon you need to catch for the Pokémon Go Fest Plains Habitat.

Buizel

Drilbur

Girafarig

Larvitar

Litleo

Numel

Patrat

Shelmet

Trapinich

All of these Pokémon will be appearing in the wild during the specific times for the habitat. If you’re having trouble finding these Pokémon, we recommend adding an incense to your Pokémon to draw them to your location. If you use incense, make sure to walk around to get the most out of the item. Niantic gives it increased benefits if Pokémon Go can detect you are walking around. Alternatively, you can place a lure module on a PokéStop. Both options are reliable methods to bring these Pokémon to your location.