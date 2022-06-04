How to complete Go Fest: Rainforest Habitat Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2022

You can encounter rare and elusive Pokémon during Pokémon Go Fest 2022. The event requires a ticket, and so long as you have one, you can participate in earning multiple rewards and even exclusive Pokémon for a limited time. There will be rotating habitats with featured Pokémon and Collection Challenges in the event. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Go Fest: Rainforest Habitat Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go fest 2022.

All Pokémon in the Go Fest: Rainforest Habitat Collection Challenge

The Pokémon in the Rainforest habitat will be appearing at 12 PM and 4 PM in your local time zone. You will have two opportunities to complete your Collection Challenge to catch the Pokémon in this list. These are all Pokémon you need to catch once during Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

Chimchar

Karrablast

Mudkip

Rowlet

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Turtwig

Venipede

You need to catch these Pokémon once during the event to check them off the Rainforest Collection Challenge list. If you’re having trouble encountering these Pokémon in your local area, we recommend placing incense on your character to draw them to your location. You’ll want to make sure you’re moving while you have the incense on your avatar to increase the chances of Pokémon finding you in the wild. Alternatively, you can place a lure module on a PokéStop to bring them to you.

After catching a Pokémon in the Rainforest Collection Challenge, you will earn 2,022 Stardust, a Pancham encounter, and an incense item. Using incense during this Collection CHallenge is the best way to complete it, mainly because you receive another as a reward.