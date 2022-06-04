For a limited time, there will be a Tundra Collection Challenge available in Pokémon Go for Pokémon Go Fest 2022. These Pokémon will primarily be spawning in your local area when the Tundra Habitat appears, the last habitat of the ones featured in the big event. You’ll want to make sure to grab all of these Pokémon at least once to add them to your collection and check them off the list. In this guide, we cover how to complete Go Fest: Tundra Habitat Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

All Pokémon in Tundra Habitat Collection Challenge

You will only need to catch these Pokémon once to add them to your list. The Tundra habitat will be appearing in Pokémon Go Fest 2022 at 1 PM and 5 PM in your local time zone. It only appears for an hour, twice, so make sure you catch these Pokémon. These are all the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Tundra Habitat Collection Challenge.

Cubchoo

Meditite

Omanyte

Piplup

Popplio

Spheal

Swinub

Wailmer

Wingull

Make sure you’re catching these Pokémon while the Tundra habitat is active in the event. If you’re having trouble finding these Pokémon in the wild, we recommend placing incense on your character. The Pokémon will be drawn to you while the Tundra Habitat is happening. However, you will have the best benefit from this item if you are actively walking around an area while you use it. Alternatively, you can place a lure module on a PokéStop to draw the Pokémon to that location.