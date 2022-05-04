How to complete Guardian Games: Medallion Battalion quest in Destiny 2

The Guardian Games 2022 event has begun in Destiny 2. You’ll want to earn enough Medals to give plenty of points for your Destiny 2 class, and you’ll have a limited amount of time to do so before the event wraps. One of the quests you can complete during the event is the Guardian Games: Medallion Battalion. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete the Guardian Games: Medallion Battalion quest in Destiny 2.

How to complete Guardian Games: Medallion Battalion

There will be 15 tasks associated with this quest. All of these have to do with earning Medallions and turning them into the Podium.

Task 1

After you submit enough Medallions for this task, you’ll unlock the Bronze Medal Torch award. After using it, the glow will last until the Doing so unlocks the Bronze Medal Torch. You can wear this until the Weekly Reset.

Task 2

There will be another Medallion threshold you need to complete. After finishing this, you’ll earn the Silver Medallion Torch, which lasts until the Weekly Reset.

Task 3

For this task, you’ll be submitting more Medalliosn to earn the Gold Medallion Torch effect. This lasts until the Weekly Reset.

Task 4

The final task for the first week of the Guardian Games will be another Medallion threshold. After completing it, you’ll earn the Platinum Medallion Torche effect, which lasts until the Weekly Reset.

Task 5

You will need to wait for the next series of events next week to continue this quest.

We will be updating this guide in the future.